Rashmika Mandanna Flaunts Her Dance Moves At Hyderabad Airport; Watch

Regional Indian Cinema

Rashmika Mandanna was recently seen dancing at the Hyderabad airport as she was getting clicked by the paparazzi. Check out Rashmika's cool dance moves below.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna is evidently one of the biggest stars in the South Indian film industry. The actor's recent release Sarileru Neekevvaru became on the biggest hits in her career as it earned over Rs 140 crores at the box office. Her performance was praised yet again for the film Bheeshma, which released on February 21, 2020. 

Riding high on her latest film successes, she was recently clicked at the Hyderabad airport where was seen showing off her dance moves. Check out Rashmika Mandanna's airport fun dance video below -

Also read: Rashmika Mandanna to join hands with Thalapathy Vijay for Sudha Kongara's next project?

Rashmika Mandanna shakes a leg at the Hyderabad airport

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by kamlesh Nand (work ) (@artistrybuzz) on

Also read: Rashmika Mandanna had THIS to say about the criticism she received for 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'

The Dear Comrade actor was evidently in a joyous mood when she was spotted at the Hyderabad airport. Rashmika was seen sporting a black top and denim jeans coupled with white shoes and wayfarer style sunglasses. The actor could also be seen sporting wireless earphones as she flaunted some dance moves, possibly listening to some foot-tapping music while shaking a leg. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by kamlesh Nand (work ) (@artistrybuzz) on

Also read: Rashmika Mandanna reveals that 'Thalapathy' Vijay was her childhood crush

On the work front

After two consecutive successful ventures in 2020 already, Rashmika Mandanna won't be slowing down with the work as she has over 3 films more lined up for the year. The actor will be reportedly seen alongside Thalapathy Vijay in his 65th film which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 65.  She is also filming for her film with actor Suriya titled Soorarai Pottru

Also read: Rashmika Mandanna roped in for Hari's next opposite megastar Suriya?

Also read: Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna leave fans wanting more with the song 'Whattey Beauty'

 

 

