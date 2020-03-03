Rashmika Mandanna Flaunts Her Dance Moves At Hyderabad Airport; Watch

Rashmika Mandanna is evidently one of the biggest stars in the South Indian film industry. The actor's recent release Sarileru Neekevvaru became on the biggest hits in her career as it earned over Rs 140 crores at the box office. Her performance was praised yet again for the film Bheeshma, which released on February 21, 2020.

Riding high on her latest film successes, she was recently clicked at the Hyderabad airport where was seen showing off her dance moves. Check out Rashmika Mandanna's airport fun dance video below -

Rashmika Mandanna shakes a leg at the Hyderabad airport

The Dear Comrade actor was evidently in a joyous mood when she was spotted at the Hyderabad airport. Rashmika was seen sporting a black top and denim jeans coupled with white shoes and wayfarer style sunglasses. The actor could also be seen sporting wireless earphones as she flaunted some dance moves, possibly listening to some foot-tapping music while shaking a leg.

On the work front

After two consecutive successful ventures in 2020 already, Rashmika Mandanna won't be slowing down with the work as she has over 3 films more lined up for the year. The actor will be reportedly seen alongside Thalapathy Vijay in his 65th film which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 65. She is also filming for her film with actor Suriya titled Soorarai Pottru.

