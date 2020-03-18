Here's How To Work-from-home In Style Sporting Formal Attire Amid The Coronavirus Outbreak

The outbreak of Coronavirus has majorly slowed down the fast-paced lifestyles of everyone. Across the globe, everyone has been advised to stay back home and resort to social distancing to curb down the spread of COVID-19. Everything from schools to workplaces have been asked to shut down while remote working has been highly recommended. Therefore, Skype calls play a vital role in work from homes. Thus, if you are conscious about managing to look different sporting the same formal attire, then here are some tips and ideas on how to work from home in style:

1) Scarves

Formal attires can be boring to wear all the time. However, most of the corporate employers and employees have to mandatorily wear formals. But, one can give those formal attires a stylish twist by wearing a scarf across your neck. It will give one's outfit an edge.

2) Jackets or Blazers

If one is not a scarf person, then a jacket should be their go-to statement piece. Jackets always add a personality to monotonous outfits which can make one stand out from others. To give one's outfit a proper formal look, one can opt for a blazer.

3) Different hairdos

A lot of times, hairstyles play an important role in enhancing a look, and formal looks are no exceptions. One can play around with their hairstyles to make their appearances look different every time they are on a Skype call. Some of the best suggestions that can complement formal looks include a mid-parted straight hairdo, fishtail braid along with loose curls, low buns, and a ponytail to name a few.

Apart from these, an instant style tip includes folding the sleeves of one's shirt. Folded sleeves always give a different appearance to the same outfit altogether. Therefore, one can follow these ideas to maintain the style factor while they are working from home.

