Sridevi's Birth Anniversary: Janhvi Kapoor A Spitting Image Of Her Mom In These Pics

Bollywood is home to many filmy families in which generations are in the same profession. One such family is that of the Kapoors. When Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in Dhadak, viewers were left awestruck and couldn't fail to notice how similar she looks to her mother Sridevi. From facial features to her way of dressing, the similarities between this popular mother-daughter duo of Bollywood is truly evident. Talking about the same on, the occasion of late Sridevi's birth anniversary today, let's take a look at some stunning pictures of Janhvi Kapoor with late Sridevi in which Janhvi looks exactly like her mother.

Pictures in which Janhvi Kapoor looks similar to her mother

Twinning In Silver

In this photo, Jahnvi Kapoor and Sridevi both look ravishing dressed in voguish silver ensembles. Jahnvi Kapoor and her superstar mom are posing happily for the camera while they both are also twinning. Janhvi opted for a gorgeous off-shoulder silver dress whereas the Chandni actor looks ethereal in a modern saree. However, the most interesting part of the picture is the fact that how identical Janhvi Kapoor is looking to her mother.

The oversized winter ensemble

The next picture in which the Gunjan Saxena actress once again looks quite similar to mother Sridevi. Captured in a breathtaking locale with snow-clad mountains in the background, Jahnvi looks strikingly similar to the Mom actress. Both the Kapoor ladies can be seen wearing oversized winter jackets. With an open hairdo wearing an exactly same muffler wrapped around the neck. The only difference being Sridevi's sunglasses; you remove it and it becomes difficult to figure out which one is Janhvi Kapoor and which one is Late Sridevi.

Surreal similarity

In these pictures, one can easily figure out the resemblance between Janhvi Kapoor and her mother. From the pose, attire, to the background, Jahnvi looks very much like Sridevi. Both the divas can be seen wearing a fashionable yellow ensemble, looking away from the camera and posing in a relaxed manner. Not to miss the serene visuals in the background; from a calming lake to lush green mountains.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor's latest Netflix release Gunjan Saxena has been getting rave reviews from the viewers and critics. Janhvi plays India's first female airforce pilot convincingly in the film directed by Sharan Sharma. The stellar actor did a fabulous job playing the real-life character in the much-awaited biopic.

