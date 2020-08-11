Sonali Kulkarni Celebrates #19YearsOfDilChahtaHai; Shares Daughter's Feedback On The Film

Celebrated Marathi actress Sonali Kulkarni gave a ground-breaking performance in Bollywood's classic movie Dil Chahta Hai as Pooja. She was paired opposite Saif Ali Khan in the fun-filled romantic-drama and their screen chemistry was widely adored by the audience. On August 10, Dil Chahta Hai completed 19 years of its release.

On this special occasion, Sonali Kulkarni got nostalgic and shared an adorable post on her social media recalling her Dil Chahta Hai Days. But, what's most interesting about this post is the special connection it shares with Sonali Kulkarni's daughter.

Also Read:19 Years Of 'Dil Chahta Hai': Dialogues That Speak Volumes About Friendship, Love, & Life

Sonali Kulkarni Shares An Adorable Post As 'Dil Chahta Hai' Turns 19

Sonali Kulkarni played a significant role in Farhan Akhtar's Dil Chahta Hai. Her stellar performance as a mature and young free-spirited girl won millions of hearts which also added to her popularity in many folds. On this day, Dil Chahta Hai completed 19 years, the diva shared this cute picture on her social media. It is a still from the much-loved movie attached with a fun dialogue saying" Ya Toh Dosti Gehri Hai, Ya Yeh Photo 3D Hai".

Also Read: Baby's Announcement On Instagram: Check Out 5 Celebs Who Broke The News In A Unique Way

On can witness the cute chemistry between Saif and Sonali Kulkarni in this photo. In the caption, Sonali shared her gratitude with her fans and followers. As she talked about how thrilled and elated she feels that her eight-year-old daughter watched Dil Chahta Hai during the lockdown and she loved it. In fact, Kulkurani in the post also mentioned that DCH is her first-ever Hindi film that her daughter Kaveri watched.

Also Read:Ankita Lokhande & NOT Deepika Padukone Was Farah Khan's First Choice For 'Happy New Year' Ankita Lokhan

Sonali Kulkarni also added that she feels really blessed and is glad to receive her daughter's unbiased feedback post she watched DCH. Then, the Singham actress also penned her views on working in Dil Chahta Hai.

She wrote "To the film that defined friendship, love, life & kick started every Goa plan ever. Here’s celebrating #19YearsOfDCH". Apart from Sonali Kulkarni other cast and crew members of Dil Chahta Hai also shared some emotional posts on their respective social media handles. From Farhan Akhtar, the director of DCH to actress Preity Zinta, everyone seemed to be getting nostalgic. Take a look-

Also Read:'Dil Chahta Hai': Farhan Akhtar Celebrates 19 Years Of Release With Memorable Dialogues

On the professional front, Sonali Kulkarni's last theatrical play THE MIRROR CRACK’D got exceptionally rave reviews by the audience. The play was organised at Mumbai's popular NCPA Theatre in the month of February this year. THE MIRROR CRACK’D was reimagined by Ayeesha Menon for Indian viewers. It stars Shernaz Patel, Denis Smith and Sonali.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.