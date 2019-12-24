Kareena Kapoor Khan And Rhea Kapoor's Moody Sweatshirts Are Perfect For The Winters

Winter season is around the corner and warm clothes are going to be your best friend for the next few months. Overcoats and blazers hold their own fashion trends in the winter months. Winter season is around the corner and warm clothes are going to be your best friend for the next few months. The season is all about bundling yourself in warm woollies. But the must-have winter essential is the holiday-hoodies that are warm yet comfortable.

The new fashion trends that are doing rounds is the mood hoodies that just describes your mood perfectly. From sarcastic and savage quotes to perfect girl quotes the trend has it all. Recently, two well-known fashion divas Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rhea Kapoor were seen sporting some quirky yet fun holiday-hoodies that describes one's mood just perfectly. While Kareena is well-known among her fans for her amazing fashion sense. Rhea Kapoor is also a well-known stylist that keeps making headlines for her unique choice of style. Check out the mood sweatshirts that the two fashion divas opted for and grab the one that describes your mood perfectly on your next shopping day out.

Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Kareena was seen sporting a red 'I'd rather be at home' printed hoodie for her outing. She kept everything simple. She went for a messy top knot and no-makeup look.

Rhea Kapoor:

Rhea has a bunch of mood hoodies to take fashion cues from. Here are her different types of mood hoodies and sweatshirts to opt for on your next winter outing. The stylist has given us a variety of ways to style the simple hoodie to look more glamorous and chic.

