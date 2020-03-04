The Debate
Deepika Padukone & Katrina Kaif Rock Similar Orange Dresses; Who Wore It Better?

Fashion

Deepika Padukone & Katrina Kaif are two celebrated names in the industry. A look at their recent similar orange dresses that stormed the internet in no time.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are two of the most popular after actors in the film industry. While Deepika is gearing up for her upcoming film ’83 opposite Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif is all set to feature in Rohit Shetty’s much-anticipated directorial titled Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and the Simmba actor.

Interestingly, Deepika, while promoting Chhapaak sported a bright orange body-fit dress. And now Katrina Kaif, while promoting Sooryavanshi, has donned a similar orange bodycon dress.

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaid stun in ravishing orange dresses

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's photos in no time storm the internet. The Padmaavat actor had sported an orange body-fit dress for one of her Chhapaak promotional events. Deepika was seen flaunting her back with ease. Moreover, she also opted to leave her hair straight and wear the same shaded bold lip colour. With minimal accessories, she looked perfect. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ♡• KingĞdom.of.dimpleS •♡ (@deepikaspeaks._) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ♡• KingĞdom.of.dimpleS •♡ (@deepikaspeaks._) on

Also Read | Deepika Padukone 'mind blown' with Jojo Rabbit, describes Oscar favourite with THIS emoji

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif's photos too in no time set the internet ablaze. Only recently, while promoting Sooryavanshi, Kaif pulled off a classy orange body-fit dress. Posing in her classic cool manner, her photos received pouring love from fans. The Bharat actor left her hair open, allowing them to bounce. With minimal makeup and simple hoop earrings, Katrina Kaif looked like a diva. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Also Read | Throwback To Deepika Padukone's Cannes 2018 Red Carpet Look In This Pink Ruffle Gown

Deepika Padukone wishes Katrina Kaif for Sooryavanshi 

The two stars recently made headlines soon after Deepika Padukone dropped in a comment on Katrina Kaif's photo wishing her 'Good luck' for Sooryavanshi. She also commented with a red heart emoji. Take a look. 

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Ditches Helicopter For Bike As He Arrives For 'Sooryavanshi' Trailer Launch

Also Read | Sooryavanshi Trailer Launch: Deepika Padukone Gives Her Best Wishes To Katrina Kaif

First Published:
COMMENT
