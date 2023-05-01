Karl Lagerfeld's Cat Choupette To NOT Attend Met Gala 2023: Preferred To Stay At Home

Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette Lagerfeld, who was reported to walk the red carpet at the Met Gala 2023, will not be attending the fashion event in New York City. This year's Met theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, in the honour of the late German designer. However, Choupette will not be at the red carpet, contrary to speculations.

An Instagram post was shared on Choupette's handle, which confirmed her absence from the fashion event. The caption read, "A million thanks to all of you my fans, animal lovers & Daddy's admirers. You have all shown the kindest enthusiasm and unconditional support, I say MERCI ! Many people invited me to walk the red carpet of the #METGALA2023 in tribute to Daddy, but we preferred to stay peacefully & cozy at home. We pay tribute to my Daddy every day since his parting and we are very moved to see one more day dedicated to him. With love, forever Choupette (sic)."

Earlier, Choupette's agent exclusively confirmed to The Post that Karl's cat has been invited to this year's Met Gala. “She got the invitation,” the My Pet Agency owner said. He added, “It’s an event in honor of the legacy of Karl, and Choupette is obviously a central part of the legacy.” The reason behind her absence at the Meta Gala is not known.

Karl Lagerfeld and Choupette's bond

Karl Lagerfeld and Choupette's relationship dates back to 2012. He was taking care of the feline in the absence of Baptiste Giabiconi, his model friend. When Giabiconi had to leave for a vacation, he let Lagerfeld keep his cat as he grew fond of her. Soon after, Choupette became the designer's favorite. She rose to fame on the internet and now enjoys a massive fan following of 160k followers.