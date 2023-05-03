Ke Huy Quan Honors Karl Lagerfeld’s Iconic Style At Met Gala 2023

Ke Huy Quan stole the show at MET Gala 2023 as he replicated the iconic style of Karl Lagerfeld. The Everything Everyone All At Once actor's outfit consisted of a fitted black suit with a crisp with white shirt and a black tie, reminiscent of Lagerfeld’s own wardrobe staples. He accessorised with a pair of finger less black gloves, a pair of black sunglasses, and a tie with a silver pin, also characteristic of Karl Lagerfeld style. The outfit was reminiscent of Lagerfeld's signature style and was an excellent tribute to the legendary fashion designer.

The Met Gala is an annual event where celebrities and fashion icons come together to celebrate the theme of the year. This year's theme for the fashion event was inspired by the legendary fashion designer, Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019. He was known for his sharp tailoring, black-and-white aesthetic, and signature ponytail.



About Karl Lagerfeld’s Design

Quan’s tribute to Karl Lagerfeld at the Met Gala was a fitting way to honor the designer’s legacy. Karl was known for his innovative and fearless approach to fashion, and his influence can still be seen in the work of contemporary designers. The tribute was felt throughout the night, as attendees donned Lagerfeld-inspired designs, from classic black and white ensembles to bold, statement-making pieces. Many guests also carried his signature Chanel handbags or wore his famous sunglasses, paying homage to the designer's unique style.

To honour Karl Lagerfeld, Rihanna chose a lavish white outfit with big white blooms all over it. Kylie Jenner wowed everyone in a stunning two-tone dress and cover-up. Whereas Jared Leto dressed up in a cat costume to pay homage to Karl Lagerfeld's kitty Choupette. Diddy wore an all-black attire from his very own Sean John clothing line as a tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld. It had a big padded cape with black roses all over it in his outfit.