Rihanna, Lil Nas X, Jeremy Pope And Other Celebs Bring Drama To The Met Gala Red Carpet

Several stars such as Rihanna, Lil Nas X and Jeremy Pope were seen in some of the most dramatic outfits at Met Gala 2023 in New York City.

Nitish Vashishtha
Janelle Monáe
Image: AP News

Singer Janelle Monáe wore a huge black-and-white tuxedo suit from Thom Browne with several patterns and embellishments. She carried a large cat bag as well, which was a reference to Choupette. 

Harvey Guillén
Image: AP News

The What We Do In The Shadows Harvey Guillén star wore a pale pink suit with a long cape. His look was styled by Michael Fusco. 

Jared Leto
Image: AP News

The 30 Seconds to Mars frontman and actor Jared Leto was dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's cat muse, Choupette, at the Met Gala 2023. 

Doja Cat
Image: AP News

Rapper Doja Cat also paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld while wearing a silver dress featuring a hood with two feline ears. Her face also had make-up that made her look like a cat. 

Lil Nas X
Image: AP News

Rapper Lil Nas X had one of the most dramatic appearances at Met Gala 2023, as he appeared spray-painted in silver colour while being adorned with pearls, diamonds and sequins. 

Jeremy Pope
Image: AP News

Jeremy Pope had one of the most obvious tributes to Karl Lagerfeld as his cape featured a huge image of the late fashion icon. 

Rihanna
Image: AP News

Singer and entrepreneur Rihanna appeared at the event in a white wedding gown with an overcoat featuring white flowers embroidered onto it. 

