Rihanna, Lil Nas X, Jeremy Pope And Other Celebs Bring Drama To The Met Gala Red Carpet

Singer Janelle Monáe wore a huge black-and-white tuxedo suit from Thom Browne with several patterns and embellishments. She carried a large cat bag as well, which was a reference to Choupette.
The What We Do In The Shadows Harvey Guillén star wore a pale pink suit with a long cape. His look was styled by Michael Fusco.
The 30 Seconds to Mars frontman and actor Jared Leto was dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's cat muse, Choupette, at the Met Gala 2023.
Rapper Doja Cat also paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld while wearing a silver dress featuring a hood with two feline ears. Her face also had make-up that made her look like a cat.
Rapper Lil Nas X had one of the most dramatic appearances at Met Gala 2023, as he appeared spray-painted in silver colour while being adorned with pearls, diamonds and sequins.
Jeremy Pope had one of the most obvious tributes to Karl Lagerfeld as his cape featured a huge image of the late fashion icon.