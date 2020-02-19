Kiara Advani’s Wardrobe Is The Perfect Style Inspiration For Your Date Night

Kiara Advani has established herself as one of the most popular faces in Bollywood. She has been a part of several hit films including M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh, etc. She is currently basking in the success of her latest release, Good Newwz.

In addition to rocking the silver screen, Kiara Advani is also known for her uber-stylish fashion outings. She is very popular on social media as well as she treats her fans to her fashionable pictures regularly. If you have not figured out what to wear for your next date, then Kiara Advani’s wardrobe is what you need to see.

Kiara Advani’s outfits to take inspiration from for your date night

1. If you are heading out to the coolest restaurant in town, then be sure to be as glamorous as Kiara Advani. She wore a yellow jumpsuit with an off-shoulder sleeve design. The cat-eye sunglasses and minimal jewellery added to the glamour.

2. One can never go wrong with the classic red dress. Slip into one and make sure that you don a similar red lipstick with it. Go minimal with your makeup and let your hair down as Kiara Advani has in this look.

3. Kiara Advani sported this floral black maxi dress for a recent event. She decided to pair it with classic black stiletto boots. Leave your accessories at home and let the flowy dress speak for itself here.

4. If you like to keep it chic, then take inspiration from Kiara Advani. Step out for your special night in these white shorts and lacy pink blouse. You either opt for pink sandals like Kiara or even go with a pair of classic white sneakers for the look.

