Kiara Advani's Picture From Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar Shoot Gets Trolled

The well-known celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani has completed 25 years in Bollywood. He recently had a star-studded grand launch event party for his upcoming calendar for the year 2020. This is the 21st edition of his calendar. Many of Bollywood's popular faces made their debut in the 21st edition of the calendar 2020.

From Kiara Advani to Ananya Panday many Bollywood actors debuted in the Dabboo Ratnani's calendar 2020. The pretty and glamorous Kiara Advani went a step ahead with her debut and went topless for the calendar shoot. The actor looked gorgeous in the wet-hairdo and all bare look posing with the leaf.

But the gorgeous picture of Kiara Advani triggered a meme fest on social media. Users started photoshopping clothes on the topless picture of the Kiara Advani and started posting them just below Kiara Advani's original Twitter post. Here's some of the funny posts shared by netizens.

The original topless picture of Kiara Advani:

Check out some of the funny photoshopped pictures of Kiara Advani:

On the professional front, Kiara Advani will be sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb which is slated to release in May 2020. She will further feature in Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan. The actor will also star in Indoo Ki Jawaani which will be helmed by Abir Sengupta. Apart from this, she will also feature in Netflix original movie Guilty helmed by Ruchi Narain and will release on March 6, 2020.

