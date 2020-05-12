Komal Pandey Shows How To Mix And Match & Make The Most Out Of A Little Black Dress

Fashion influencer Komal Pandey recently put up a detailed tutorial on how a gorgeous black dress can be reused in multiple ways. In the tutorial, she has created four different kinds of looks all apt for different occasions. She has also mentioned in the caption for the post how she has always been of the belief that every dress must be played around with so that it can be used numerous times.

Komal Pandey’s ways of reusing a black short dress

Komal Pandey is one of the most successful fashion influencers in the country at the moment. She recently took to Instagram to put up a tutorial which shows how a little short dress can be reused in multiple ways. She can be seen creating four different kinds of looks with a short black dress which has sheer material layers attached at the sleeve.

In the first look created, she can be seen wearing a full sleeve translucent bodycon top below a sleeveless turtleneck black sweater. She then wears the short dress on top of the turtleneck, giving it an elegant and classy look. She can be seen pairing the result with a pair of yellow pants and similar colour hat. The overall look is elegant and classy in every way possible.

In the second look, she can be using the same sheer top and black dress combination with a pair of leather pants which have been topped up with black miniskirt. She has also added the right kind of purse to complete the look.

In the third look, she has used the short dress as a sleeveless top with a high-waist pair of pants. The pants have been made with sequins which make them appropriate party wear. She also added a black purse to finish the look.

Read Quarantine Fashion: Buyers Ditch PJs For Elevated Loungewear

Also read Komal Pandey Opens Up About Battling Anxiety & Two Failed Relationships; Read Here

In the last look, Komal Pandey can be seen using the black dress as a short skirt. She has used a belt to hold the sleeve of the dress in place, on her waist. She has topped the outfit up with a white shirt which adds a formal touch to the look.

Image Courtesy: Komal Pandey Instagram

Read Blogger Komal Pandey Opens Up About Body Shamming, Says She Was Targeted For Her Choices

Also read Mira Kapoor's Throwback Birthday Picture As She Wishes To 'call Fashion Police'