Mira Kapoor's Throwback Birthday Picture As She Wishes To 'call Fashion Police'

Mira Kapoor recently took to Instagram to recollect one of her birthday celebrations that happened at the hospital. She has written in the post that the celebration happened just a day after she gave birth to her son, Zain Kapoor. Husband Shahid Kapoor can also be seen in the happy picture put up on social media.

Mira Kapoor’s adorable birthday celebration

Mira Kapoor recently shared a throwback birthday picture from the time she celebrated it in hospital. In the picture posted, she can be seen on a hospital bed with a bright smile while husband Shahid Kapoor kisses her cheek. She can be seen dressed in simple cotton clothes while an adorable cake is presented to her. The cake has a little hatched egg which points towards the little baby boy that Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor had.

In the caption for the post, Mira Kapoor has mentioned that this was the coolest birthday party that she has witnessed. She has pointed out that the picture was taken around the time when their second child, Zain, was just a day old. Mira Kapoor has also expressed her concern over her husband’s dressing, as she calls it a questionable choice while talking about the love that she is receiving from him. In the hashtags for the post, Mira Kapoor wrote “Call the fashion police” for her husband.

