Komal Pandey Opens Up About Battling Anxiety & Two Failed Relationships; Read Here

Komal Pandey is one of the most famous social media influencers and fashion bloggers in India. Her social media handles are followed by over 862 thousand people. Komal Pandey's photos and her age are highly searched by her fans from all over the world. She recently opened up about her fight with anxiety and her failed relationships on her Instagram post:

Sonakshi Sinha 'can't Wait' To Scare Varun Sharma Again; Watch Video

Komal Pandey opens up about her fight with anxiety

On May 5, 2020, Komal Pandey shared a post where she talked about how she dealt with anxiety. Talking about her relationship she said, "My past relationships have brought monumental changes in my life. I was dating a guy for 4 years in college, but during my finals, we hit a rough patch. He left me for another girl & I was shattered. In the blink of an eye, I lost everything.

I had a gap year & since fashion interested me, with nothing left to lose, I started blogging. I began making videos & kept growing; people loved my content–I reached 500k followers within 3 years! But behind the success, I was crumbling."

READ |Karan Kundrra And Anusha Dandekar Go On Virtual Date Amid Breakup Rumours

The blogger then was in another relationship and said, "At the time, I was in another relationship–he left me for someone else as well. I began comparing myself to other women; I felt I wasn't as smart, pretty or talented. I’d get panic attacks because I was scared of being alone or not being ‘enough’ for yet another man."

She then talked about her fight with anxiety and said, "After my 2nd failed relationship, I began therapy. I was diagnosed with clinical anxiety & put on medication. After a year & much internal work, I was a changed person. I was a pushover but finally, I felt confident to just be me."

READ | Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty & Other Celebs Feature In COVID-19 Gully Gang Song

Pandey then talked about how people on the internet were not supportive saying, "So I let my real self come out online, but people couldn’t accept the new & bold Komal & began to hate. Almost all comments were like, 'You used to be so sweet, you’re so arrogant now–we don’t know you’. All the hate boiled down to slut-shaming me for my clothes & makeup."

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.