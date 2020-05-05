Blogger Komal Pandey Opens Up About Body Shamming, Says She Was Targeted For Her Choices

Komal Pandey is a content creator with a massive fan following. She is popular for creating content for digital platforms like YouTube and Instagram and is also regarded as a well-known influencer by fashion and make-up brands. Recently, Komal Pandey opened up to a storytelling portal, Humans of Bombay, where she talked about how s**t shaming has to stop in our society.

What is Humans Of Bombay?

Humans Of Bombay is a photoblog. The photoblog is run by Karishma Mehta since 2014. She, along with her team, documents the stories of people and presents them to the world through social media posts and a website. She recently spoke to Komal Pandey and revealed some details about the popular YouTuber.

Fashion blogger Komal Pandey recounts experiences

Komal Pandey recollected her experiences growing up and remembered how she had two failed relationships which affected her deeply. In the interview with Humans Of Bombay, Komal revealed that both the boys left her for another woman which gave her a lot of inferiority complex.

“I began comparing myself to other women; I felt I wasn't as smart, pretty or talented. I’d get panic attacks because I was scared of being alone or not being ‘enough’ for yet another man.”

After which she would experience panic attacks and was diagnosed with clinical anxiety. She began therapy after a year and with much internal work, Komal reveals, she was a changed person. She was much more confident to be herself.

"So I let my real self come out online, but people couldn’t accept the new & bold Komal & began to hate. Almost all comments were like, ‘You used to be so sweet, you’re so arrogant now–we don’t know you’. All the hate boiled down to s**t-shaming me for my clothes & makeup."

Komal revealed that at the time when she was facing mental health issues, fashion was therapeutic for her. She felt she could be creative and be at peace when she worked with fashion and make-up. Komal Pandey talked about how people could not accept her changed version and would always pass derogatory remarks on her. She recalled being called immoral, characterless because she showed her skin.

Komal Pandey recalled another time when she had bravely put up a topless photo of herself and got shamed for it. She revealed that a fellow male influencer called her out and said, ‘It’s funny how female content creators are trying to gain followers by removing their clothes #kapdeutaroaurfollowersbadaho’. With that kind of attitude, Komal said that her talent was overlooked and what remained was her body and the choices she made with it.

Concluding her interview, she said that though these things exist, she is still grateful for all the love she receives. She also affirmed that s**t shaming has to stop and people should let people wear whatever they want. She concluded by saying, "It’s pretty simple, ‘my body, my rules’.

Image Credits: Komal Pandey Instagram

