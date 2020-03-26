Korean Skin Care Routine And How To Try It At Home | Read Here

Taking care of one's skin is one important thing every person must do as a part of their daily routine. When it comes to skincare, many people follow a different routine that suits their skin type. The Korean skincare routine has captured everyone's attention recently. Many people have tried out the Korean beauty techniques and have seen visible results.

Because of the lockdown imposed in many countries, people are staying at home. During this time, people are doing productive things to keep themselves occupied. Some actors have also chosen to use this time for self-love and self-care - one of the ways is developing a beauty routine. You can also make use of this time to try out the Korean skincare routine. This routine has proven to be very beneficial for people.

How to try the Korean skincare routine at home

If you want to try out the Korean skincare routine at home, you need to follow these simple steps. However, the traditional Korean skincare routine involves 10 to 15 steps. The traditional routine also involves the products that are infused with uncommon ingredients like snail slime and seaweed. For the Korean skincare routine at home, here are the simple products which you can use that are easily available.

Step 1: You can use a few drops of olive or coconut oil as an oil cleanser. It can also be used to remove any sort of dirt on or under your skin.

Step 2: You need to first exfoliate your skin with a natural scrub from any leading company. Its natural exfoliants will help you to remove any remaining residue from your face. You need to scrub your face at least twice a week. On other days, you can use any regular face wash.

Step 3: The next step is to get a generous amount of toner on a cotton pad. You need to dab this toner all over your face. This will help your cleansed face to tighten the pores and also to remove impurities.

Step 4: Later you can pat a few drops of the skin lightening serum on your face using your fingertips.

Step 5: The next step is to apply any eye contour lifting cream over and under your eyes.

Step 6: The final step id to nourish your face by using a moisturizer. This will help you to seal all the ingredients in your skin.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

