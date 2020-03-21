Vetiver Roots: A Magical Ayurvedic Ingredient To Incorporate In Daily Skincare Regime

Summer days are here and that brings with it ice popsicles and icecreams and most of them already must have stocked their summer closet with floral dresses. However, it is not your summer wardrobe that needs a change but also your skincare products. As the heatwave kicks in, various skin issues also pop up with it and that makes it important to opt for appropriate skin care routines and one such ingredient is Vetiver roots.

Vetiver roots

Vetiver roots in Hindi are called as Khus. Vetiver us a tall aromatic grass that is most commonly found in South India. Vetiver roots have been known to be used as a cosmetic ingredient for decades and is best known for its healing properties.

Vetiver roots: Benefits

Vetiver can be consumed as a refreshing drink. The properties present in its roots are known to help maintain the body normal temperatures. One can prepare the drink in the following way:

Soak the roots for a couple of hours in the water.

Take a vessel, preferably an earthen vessel, heat one litre of water and add the soaked roots.

After boiling, drain the water and let it cool. Add the desired amount of juice to the glass and further add honey and lemon juice. Your summer Vetiver roots drink is ready.

Vetiver roots' benefits for skin

Preparing a face mask can help to reduce and prevent the arrival of skincare problems. Here is how you make the mask. It is an important part of your skincare routine.

Take a bowl, mic vetiver roots and rose water and mix well. You can add sandalwood powder.

Apply the mixture on the face and let it dry. Rinse off.

Yet another way to include Vetiver roots is making a facial mist. It proves as a good hydrating agent for the dry summer skin. Pampering oneself with this vetiver root facial mist will work wonders.

Soak roots in water, later taken an earthen vessel and add water and roots and boil

Let the water cool and strain the roots. Pour the water in a spraying bottle and one can use it as a regular facial mist.

