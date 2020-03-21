Halle Berry Reveals 4-step Facial Regime For Self-quarantine Skincare; Watch Here

Halle Berry posts #FitnessFriday every week and fans eagerly wait for it. For her recent one, she decided to mix things up and decided to talk about skin fitness. The Call actor treated her followers to a five-minute skincare video for some self-quarantine skincare. She unveiled her skin-care routine and also revealed what products she likes to use.

Halle Berry shares her 4-step skincare with fans for some self-quarantine skincare

The actor mentioned that it was a “special self-quarantine edition”. She also said that she loves a good facial and that skincare has been a part of her regime since she was 16. She revealed that she does twice a day religiously and never misses it.

The first step to Halle Berry’s skincare is to cleanse. She said that when one cleanses, they have to rub vigorously and rub in upward motions as that will serve them well in their later years. From cleansing, Berry moved to exfoliating. As she applied the scrub, Halle Berry explained that exfoliating does a great job of slothing off the dead skin.

The third step to the routine is a self-indulgent face mask. She shared that she was using a super hydrating mask. Instead of letting the mask sit, Halle Berry went on with her daily business and repeatedly slapped her face in order to wake up the skin cells.

And for the last step, the actor applied her moisturiser. She shared that it was her favourite and said that it is like giving your skin a nice drink. She said that she likes to give her skin a good dose of lactic acid which sloths off the dead skin and makes way for good skin.

