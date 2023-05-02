Kristen Stewart Attends Met Gala 2023 Sporting A No-makeup Look

The Met Gala, held on the first Monday of every May has concluded for the year. A long list of celebrities gathered, dressed to the nines, to pay sartorial tributes to the man and muse of the hour Karl Lagerfeld. Kristen Stewart, a former muse to Karl, also marked her presence at the big banner event, choosing a route less travelled - the non-makeup look.

Kristen Stewart goes the no-makeup route

Not only did Kristen Stewart ditch the ballgowns and burgeoning silhouettes this year, but also chose to go au-naturale with her face. The actress and former muse to Karl Lagerfeld, donned an all-out androgynous ensemble. Kristen Stewart walked the Met red carpet in a three-piece suit reminiscent of the 1950s era. Kristen's look featured structured wide leg pants in black, cinched at the waist with a slim belt. A crisp white button down with evidently starched collars was her direct ode to Karl Lagerfeld. The rest of the look featured a half-tie in black paired with a tailored crop jacket suit complete with cuff links. Kristen went for a spiked shaggy mullet as her hairdo. What was evident about Kristen's crisp look was that the actress chose to show up absolutely bare-faced. This no-makeup look, stood out for its simplicity even as her outfit fell right in to theme.

More on Met Gala 2023

The Met Gala honoured Karl Lagerfeld this year by centering their exhibition around the fashion visionary's extensive work in the industry. The theme went as, 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'. Celebrities and fashion houses attended the massive fundraising ball, held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, donning and presenting their own interpretations of the theme at hand. Celebrities collaborated with world-class designers to take haute couture to a whole new level. The Met Gala functions as a fundraising event, with the proceeds going directly to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.