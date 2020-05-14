Kritika Khurana Shows How To Glam Up Your Wardrobe With Ethnic Jewellery; Watch

Kritika Khurana is a renowned beauty and fashion blogger. Kritika Khurana often takes to her social media to share some style or beauty tips to swear by for her followers. Recently, Kritika Khurana shared a video on her YouTube channel wherein she can be seen giving everyone the perfect tip to add ethnic jewelry to their wardrobe.

Kritika Khurana aces the ethnic pieces of jewelry with different kinds of attires

The video is a part of Kritika Khurana's #KritikaStyles series wherein she entices her followers with some feasible style tips. She starts the video by donning fusion wear wherein she can be seen wearing an off-shoulder black top with a long skirt. Kritika Khurana paired the outfit with a thick ethnic choker, mentioning that there is an ample room for accessorizing in fusion wear. She completed the look with a simple jhumki so that it does not look over the top.

Kritika Khurana also gave cues to accessorize the simple white attire look

Kritika Khurana further can be seen donning a simple white attire with blue jeans. She paired the simple white outfit with a statement earrings. She paired the look with a banjara bag. Kritika Khurana mentioned how this is an extremely basic look but one can make a statement with the earrings and the bag.

Next, Kritika Khurana can be seen donning a printed orange attire. She paired it up with a pair of gorgeous golden danglers. She also opted for a messy hair with the look and called it ideal for any kind of a wedding function.

Kritika Khurana then opted for a white traditional attire which she revealed to have sneaked up from her mother's closet. She paired up the look with a bindi as well as a golden choker and earrings. She completed the look with a messy bun and also called it her favorite look out of them all. However, she also stated that one can replace the golden pieces of jewelry with silver ones based on their choice. Take a look at her video of the same.