Malvika Sitlani Swears By This Glowy Makeup Trick, Check Out Her Tutorial

Renowned beauty blogger Malvika Sitlani is known for her makeup and skincare hacks. Malvika Sitlani often takes to her social media to share some makeup tips with her followers. Recently, Malvika Sitlani shared a tutorial on her social media for nailing out a soothing and glowy makeup if you are in a mood to get dolled up within this ongoing lockdown phase.

Malvika Sitlani's video has her applying a liquid glass on her face by Farsali Care. She then applies a skintune blur by Farsali Care on her face. The beauty blogger then goes on to apply a pore minimizer by Smash Box India.

Malvika Sitlani uses the brow toner from Benefit India to ace her eye makeup

Malvika Sitlani opts for a pink shade of lipstick from Ofra Cosmetics. Malvika Sitlani the gives her face a glowing and soothing effect by applying the concealer from Maybelline and Lagirl cosmetics. Malvika Sitlani aces her eye makeup by highlighting her brows using the brow toner from Benefit India. Malvika Sitlani further uses the Anastasia Beverly Hills eye palette to which further compliments her eye-makeup.

Malvika Sitlani's makeup tutorial

Malvika Sitlani further uses the concealer from Estee Lauder to give a light-medium tone to the skin. The Maybelline face powder further glams up her makeup. She also uses the Benefit India mascara along with the Love Color Bar blush to gove a rosy tint in her cheeks. The beauty blogger further amps up her makeup using the Patrick A Beauty Blush along with the highlighter from Fenty. Her light shade lipliner is from Mac Cosmetics India which gives a natural look to the lips.

She applied a dry body oil from SolBody. It gives a soothing and glowy appeal to her body. The final result is her soothing and flawless dolled up face which you can totally swear by during your lockdown phase. Take a look at Malvika Sitlani's makeup tutorial.