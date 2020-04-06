Learn How To Avoid Blackheads With These Basic As Well As Simple Tips & Tricks

Removing blackheads can make anyone’s head spin! It gets very difficult to remove stubborn blackheads once they claim their place on your face. These tiny nuisances not only ruin the texture of your skin but can also prove to be very painful. Blackheads are formed by a small blockage in the opening of a pore, as per the US Library of medicine.

Blackheads can be easily avoided if one follows some crucial steps. These are some basic rules that one must follow on a daily basis. It will help in the prevention of blackheads. So instead of reading the tips to remove blackheads at home, you can use these tips to avoid them completely.

Tips on how to avoid blackheads

Wash, wash and wash

It is important to clean your face twice a day. You can use a mild cleanser with a gentle scrub. You need to always make sure that the scrubs are light and suitable for your skin.

The cleanser is your new hero

Always use a cleanser or a make-up remover to remove makeup at the end of the day. Only washing the face is not as effective as the cleanser. You can even use it if you have not used makeup.

Go gentle onto your face

Instead of rubbing your face dry with the towel, put a habit of tapping it lightly after a thorough wash. Make sure that you use a soft towel for your face. When you rub your face with a towel, it irritates the skin and then can lead to blockages in pores.

Make masks your tasks

Make good use of face masks. Use them once or twice a week to exfoliate your face. They also help to remove the excess oil and impurities from the pores.

Look for glycolic and salicylic acid

Blackheads can lead to scary and stubborn acne. For this, you can use glycolic-acid and salicylic acid-based cleansers. Even some moisturisers and sunscreens have these.

Keep the moisture coming!

It is important to not over-scrub your face. Make sure that there is a little moisture on your face at all times. A super-dry face can lead to harshness.

