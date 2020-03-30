Korean Skin Care Tips For Multi Masking Method That Will Help Get Glowing Skin

In this time of nationwide lockdown and self-quarantine, all we can do is stay home to be safe from the coronavirus. By staying home, we are trying to curb the spread of the virus, but this has other advantages too. There is a lot of spare time, and with so much time to spare you can try out new skincare routines that will help you get a shinier and glowing skin. These Korean skin tips will help you get the glow that Korean skincare is famous for. Read here to know more about Korean skin tips.

Korean skin tips

With these new Korean skin tips, you can pamper your skin and give it all the nourishment it needs. This one of this new Korean skin tips that you are going to learn today is known as multi-masking. This is one of the best Korean skin tips and it has worked wonders for the people who have used it. Mulit masking is essentially the act of using different masks on different parts of your face at the same time. This works best for the people who need targeted skincare and ensures that each part of your face only gets the treatment it needs. This Korean beauty tip will work even when you have acne on your face and also help reduce the drying up of your forehead. It uses multiple masks to do give you the best results for your skin.

First, start with an under-eye mask of your choice. After you apply it to your face let it do its wonders. After this take a charcoal mask and apply it on your dry or black-head prone nose. Once done move to area three which is your cheek and apply a mask of your own choice. After this, you can use clay or if you do not have clay then you can use a sheet mask and cut it into pieces of your choice.

Once you are done with your cheeks you can also apply the charcoal mask to your chin only if has large pores. After this for your forehead take a product that works best on you. This Korean beauty tip is one of the best things you can do to get the best skin during your time in self-isolation.

