Rose Petals: Here Are A Few Skin Care Tips And Benefits Of Rose Petals

According to several reports, it is said that roses help in soothing one’s skin leaving it moisturised and healthy. Here’s taking a look at a few skin benefits that one can get from rose petals.

Soothes skin

A problem that many people face during summers is oiliness and moisture evaporation from one’s skin. According to skincare experts, rose petals are said to be anti-bacterial. It is also said that the use of a rose will leave one’s skin hydrated and smooth for a long period.

Sunscreen

According to reports, it is also said that sunscreen is a must even when one is indoors. One can invest in a natural sunscreen that one can make at home using rose petals. It is said that rose petals are rich in vitamin C. To make the sunscreen one can mix crushed rose petals along with cucumber juice and glycerine.

Detox

Rose petals are also reportedly known to act as a detox to one’s body. One can add a few rose petals in a warm tub as it will help in calming one’s mind.

Helps fight acne

As it was earlier reported that roses have anti-bacterial properties that help in fighting breakout and acne. As per experts, it is also said that rose water can help soothe irritated skin and reduce redness. As per reports, rose petals also help in preventing dark circles. One can soak thin cotton pads in rose water and put them on your eyes.

