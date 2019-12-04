Lipsticks: A List Of The Most Stylish Red Lipstick Shades You Must Check Out

Red lipsticks look quite stylish and edgy. It is the ultimate makeup move and tool. Red lipsticks are flattering but there are a lot of options to choose from and it might confuse you. There are nearly hundreds of identical red lipsticks out there. Finding the shade which looks perfect on you can be difficult and hectic. Read on to know the best red lipsticks:

Best red lipsticks

This is the iconic shade from Chanel. This lipstick’s formula contains concentrated ultra-thin pigments that offer a radically intense colour. It will give a satin finish when you apply it. It leaves your lips supple and protected with lasting comfort.

This Revlon’s fire and ice shade entered the markets in the 1950s. It still continues to serve among the best red lipsticks even after 60 years. The bright and crisp colour is more of an orange tint. The vitamin E-infused formula is ultra-creamy and glides smoothly.

This is not a traditional lipstick; it is a lip stain. Lip Stains will make you feel weightless and last throughout the day. They are also low maintenance. The colour stays all day and still looks fresh hours after you've put it on.

Lipstick balms are a thing. It is a hydrating balm with a wash of colour in three shades and one transparent formula, melting on lips with a subtle natural shine. This product is also vegan and silicone-free. You will be also impressed by the packaging. The pinky-red tint is perfect for everyday use.

This is a nourishing matte liquid lipstick that helps you contour your lips in a single swipe for a fuller with velvety-soft Hollywood pout. It comes in ten colours for you to explore. This fade-proof red lipstick from Charlotte Tilbury will compliment your entire look and is a great tool for parties and other occasions.