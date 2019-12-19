Troubled With Oily Skin? Here Are Some Tips To Get Rid Of This Skin Problem

Oily skin is the reason for many facial problems that occur such as pimples, acne, and more. These problems can be tackled by taking good care of the skin. Taking good care of your skin can require knowledge about issues, problems, and remedies that can prevent and cure skin-related problems.

Choosing right Moisturizers

Many skin experts suggest the application of gel-based moisturizers can be better than using thick moisturizers and creams. These thick moisturizers are heavy on an oily skin leading to many skin-related problems. However, a moisturizer's work is to protect the moisture on the face from evaporating and getting dehydrated. Many moisturizers are created for dehydrated skin types, and they consist of elements like paraffin, mineral oils, lanolin or petroleum. Such ingredients help in clogging pores and avoiding dirt to accumulate on the skin or the moisture to evaporate.

Applying oil

Different types of oils have distinctive properties differing from others. These oils exhibit qualities that affect the skin in many ways. People apply oil to moisturize and clog pores but not all oils are effective to every skin types. Applying oils can make the oily skin more sensitive which can lead to the generation of more body heat that may assist in the development of pimples and acne. With greasy skin applying oil has no good effects on the skin as it only adds up more oil on the skin attracting dirt on the skin. If a person wants to apply oils on their faces many experts suggest oils like rosehip oil or evening primrose oil.

Rough physical scrubs

There is no doub that exfoliation is an essential factor for skincare routines, especially for oily skin. But, over-exfoliation can lead lead to rashes and loss of minerals from the surface of the face. Exfoliating products contain harsh granules which are capable of damaging the skin, even more, making the skin prone to other problems. It may also make the skin more sensitive and weak. Indulging in more exfoliation may make the skin dry which then creates more oil which indirectly results in more chances of developing acne.

Disclaimer: The information has been sourced from various medical journals. The website does not hold any liability for the information provided. It is advisable to consult a doctor or get an expert's advice for a better understanding of any health-related issue.

