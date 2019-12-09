Makeup | Trendy And Fashionable Eyeliner Shades To Try This Wedding Season

Eyeliners don’t just make your eyes look pretty but also define them. Every makeup is incomplete without a perfect eyeliner. They go well with every outfit for any occasion. Wedding season vibes are in the air, so dressing up and attending parties would be on everyone’s list this festive season. Coloured eyeliner is one of those things that you always wish to try when experimenting with makeup. However, at times, you might have been too afraid to take that bold step. Be it a wedding function or the Christmas and New Year's party these eyeliner shades will make you look amazing in your styled outfits. Here are some classy and trendy eyeliner shades to try this wedding and festive December.

Incredible Eyeliner shades

Silverish white eyeliner shade

Silver eyeliner shades give glittery and glistening pearly shade look to your eyes. This shade is good for when you're going out for

dinner and experiencing the nightlife. Silverish white shade can also be paired with pop coloured shade eye shadows.

Blue eyeliner shade

Blue colour eyeliner pops up your eyes with its noticeable and loud shade. It gives your eyes a strong and confident look. With this upbeat look, rock on by wearing a demure lip and blush, or you could just go for it, and wear a deep red too.

Gold eyeliner shade

Golden eyeliner shade gives one a gothic and royal look. Naturally celebratory and elegant, gold-lined eyes are just regal. Gold eyeliners are classy and also go great with royal looks.

