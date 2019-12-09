The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Makeup | Trendy And Fashionable Eyeliner Shades To Try This Wedding Season

Fashion

Eyeliners are a must in makeup. This festive season you would need to try different shades and experiment. Here are the best eyeliner styles you must try.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
makeup

Eyeliners don’t just make your eyes look pretty but also define them. Every makeup is incomplete without a perfect eyeliner. They go well with every outfit for any occasion. Wedding season vibes are in the air, so dressing up and attending parties would be on everyone’s list this festive season. Coloured eyeliner is one of those things that you always wish to try when experimenting with makeup. However, at times, you might have been too afraid to take that bold step. Be it a wedding function or the Christmas and New Year's party these eyeliner shades will make you look amazing in your styled outfits. Here are some classy and trendy eyeliner shades to try this wedding and festive December. 

Also Read | The ultimate eyeliner guide to up your eye makeup game

Also Read | How to apply cat eyeliner perfectly? 8 steps to become a pro

Incredible Eyeliner shades 

Silverish white eyeliner shade

Silver eyeliner shades give glittery and glistening pearly shade look to your eyes. This shade is good for when you're going out for
dinner and experiencing the nightlife. Silverish white shade can also be paired with pop coloured shade eye shadows. 

Blue eyeliner shade

Blue colour eyeliner pops up your eyes with its noticeable and loud shade. It gives your eyes a strong and confident look. With this upbeat look, rock on by wearing a demure lip and blush, or you could just go for it, and wear a deep red too. 

Gold eyeliner shade

Golden eyeliner shade gives one a gothic and royal look. Naturally celebratory and elegant, gold-lined eyes are just regal. Gold eyeliners are classy and also go great with royal looks. 

Also Read | Eyeliners: Styles to try this festive season

Also Read | 5 eyeliner styles that will help you change your look completely

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG