Richa Chadha Looks Stunning In No-makeup Look; Pictures Inside

Richa Chadha, who was last seen in Panga, has several upcoming projects lined up. The actor is known to have impressed critics with many of her performances in movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Fukrey, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Masaan, and many more. Apart from her acting skills, Richa Chadha is also known for her sartorial choices. Be it dressing in traditional outfits or western, the actor's fashion game has always been a treat to watch for the fans. With all that said now, here are some of Richa Chadha's photos in no-makeup looks:

Richa Chadha's no-makeup looks

Chadha can slay any look with utmost ease and her Instagram pictures are proof of the same. The actor recently posted a picture of herself in a no-makeup look. Have a look-

Richa often makes heads turn with her looks, be it with makeup or without makeup. The actor has rocked all kinds of looks and fans have loved watching her flaunting her looks in different kinds of outfits. Check out Richa Chadha's another photo in no-makeup look:

Richa Chadha nails the no-makeup look in the picture shared below. The actor has shared a picture of herself donning the no-makeup look and has opted for a straight hairdo. Have a look:

The actor shared a picture of herself sitting near a sofa with some books. The no-makeup look that she rocked gained immense attention from her fans. Check the picture out:

