Manushi Chhillar Shares New Cannes 2023 Look In Satin Teal Dress | PHOTO

Manushi Chhillar’s latest look from the Cannes Film Festival 2023 is out. The Prithviraj Samrat has been oting for look that are in sync with the sunny Cannes weather. In the photo, shared on her Instagram stories, she wore a satin cocktail dress, which accentuated her slender figure. She tied her hair in a bun and gazed into the camera.

The satin teal dress had a spaghetti strap. She accessorised her look with a spherical metallic handbag. Check out Manushi Chhillar’s latest Cannes look below.

Manushi Chhillar’s Cannes Film Festival Cannes look

Manushi Chhillar recently took to social media and shared her outfit from the first day of the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. She wore an ethereal snow-white gown and smiled as a crowd of shutterbugs clicked her pictures. She also expressed her gratitude towards her team for supporting her through the big moment.

The former Miss World star has been present at the Cannes Film Festival since its opening day on May 16, 2023. About walking at Cannes, Manushi said, "As an artist, I know first-hand the importance of having a platform to showcase one's work and to be heard on a global stage. I am excited to be part of a movement that is empowering the next generation of creative talent." The actress attended the prestigious film festival as a part of her association with Walkers & Co. "I am honoured to represent Walkers & Co at the Cannes Film Festival and to be part of a community that is committed to supporting emerging talent from the creator community", she added. It will interesting to see more looks of Manushi from Cannes. On the work front, she will be featuring in Tehran opposite John Abraham.