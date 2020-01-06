Top 3 Apps To Download To Kickstart Your Fitness Journey In 2020

2020 commenced with renewed energy to work on resolutions. Many people plan to travel a lot, eat healthily and stay fit, but the burning desire fades away with time. Though the first step towards implementing any discipline is difficult, keeping track and rewarding yourself periodically to remain focused on your goals is a good way to see it through.

This is where fitness apps come in handy as they give you a realistic approach. We have compiled some of the best fitness apps to rekindle the want to achieve your target this year.

1. MyFitnessPal

This application is one of the most popular apps, filled with exciting features. Available on Android and iOS, MyFitnessPal boasts of having a massive database of more than 11 million food items to analyse. It has a nutrient intake calculator according to the recipes.

Besides counting calories, creating a diet chart, this application also offers personalized suggestions and nutrient tracking. To help you stay on track, MyFitnessPal provides you with community updates, tracks your daily exercise and is considered as one of the best feature-loaded apps to stay fit.

2. Calm

If exercise and diet management is not all you want, this application provides you with meditation techniques. Ranging from beginner level to advanced ones, Calm has innumerable meditation programs.

It also gives guided sessions to enhance your concentration power, build a foundation for an unbreakable focus, helps manage stress and sleep deprivation, among other things. This application targets to make your every day fresh by providing beautiful stories, soothing music, apart from a host of features to track progress.

3. Daily Burn

To achieve new year’s resolutions, Daily Burn is the perfect option to motivate yourself and strive for your target achievement. Unlike several other apps, this one allows you for 30 days of trial use before a paid subscription. Daily Burn gives you a personalised experience of choosing the best exercise and diet plan for you. Moreover, video sessions will help you learn and practice yoga, dance, and cardio workout.

