Meghan Markle Felt “unprotected” By Royal Family From Inaccurate Articles: Lawsuit

Meghan Markle has been getting a lot of attention since she filed a privacy claim against Associated Newspapers Limited. According to Duchess of Sussex’s legal team, the actor was left “unprotected” by the royal family. This came after a news house released the contents of a letter that was sent by Meghan to her father, Thomas Markle.

Meghan Markle and her ongoing controversy with the palace

A legal hearing was also held that highlighted the ongoing controversy between Meghan Markle and the palace for their media policy. In documents obtained by an entertainment portal, Meghan’s legal team said that the actor was pregnant at the time and was unable to defend herself from the “hundreds of thousands of inaccurate articles”. The documents also mentioned that the Suits star was not aware that the contents would be revealed or let out to any media outlet. Meghan Markle also mentioned that if she knew about the content being released, she “would not have consented to this”.

Associated Newspapers have also taken a step towards the ongoing argument and have argued that the publication was justified. The publishing house says that their publication was justified because a close friend of Markle spoke about the letter in an entertainment magazine. The publishing house argues that the friend spoke about the letter 3 days before it was released by them. As a response, Meghan’s team released a statement that says that the Suits star had no idea about the existence of the interview.

More about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle came in limelight once again after Lifetime announced their plans for making another Harry and Meghan film. The movie is called Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace and it is going to to be based on the couple’s life after the birth of their son Archie. Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will take the viewers through the struggles of the new parents and unique challenges of being part of the royal family, which ultimately led Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to give up their ties with the royal family. The couple did that in order to forge a new life on their own terms. This will be a follow up for Lifetime’s last two movies about the couple: Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance and Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal.

