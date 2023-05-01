Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt Attends Costume Fittings With Designer Prabal Gurung

Alia Bhatt is going to make her Met Gala debut this year. Ahead of her red carpet appearance, the actress' picture with Nepali-American designer Prabal Gurung was shared on the internet. Prabal and Alia, who have collaborated in the past, will also be working together for the actress' maiden Met look. Alia attended a costume fittings session in New York City.

In the shared image, Alia could be seen dressed in an all-black ensemble, consisting of a jacket and a skirt. She teamed her outfit with a pair of matching heels. Prabal, on the other hand, wore a denim shirt with matching jeans and a white T-shirt underneath. The post read, “Pre MET Gala feels - Ahead of the biggest night in fashion! @aliaabhatt @troublewithprabal #PreMETGala.” See the post here:

Separately, Prabal also shared a couple of fabric close-ups on his Instagram handle teasing the looks he is going to unveil at the Met Gala. He asked fans to guess which celebrity will be wearing his designs to the Met red carpet. One of the pictures appeared to be of a pearly outfit. The other one showed a black ensemble, with flower detailing on it.

Alia snapped at Mumbai airport before Met Gala

Earlier, Alia Bhatt was snapped at the Mumbai before she jetted off to New York. She wore a white T-shirt teamed with blue baggy denim. The actress completed her look with a multi-coloured jacket, white sneakers and a white sling bag. She styled her hair in a braided ponytail and waved at the shutterbugs.

Alia Bhatt spotted at Mumbai Airport leaving for New York to attend the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/rZhYLGaq1D — Team Alia Bhatt (@TeamOfAliaBhatt) April 29, 2023

The first Monday of May is reserved for the biggest fashion event of the year. On May 1, the Metropolitan Museum of Art will host the MET ball in New York. This year, the theme of the event is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'', to honour the legacy of the late German designer. He passed away in 2019. All guests will pay tribute to him with their outfits and styling. Amongst the list of attendees this year are Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.