Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet 'made In India' By Artisans From Kerala

Met Gala 2023 was one of the biggest fashion events held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City last night. The red carpet, on which all the stars from across the world walked, was made in India. The carpet was beige in colour with a dash of blue and red designs on it. The Met Gala carpet was designed by Neytt by Extraweave, an Indian design house from Kerala.

Neytt shared their experience on their Instagram handle and revealed that it was the second time in a row they have designed a red carpet for the fashion event. They wrote, "A proud moment for our team to provide carpets to the Met Gala for the second time in a row. Contemporary design, woven with love, rooted in Kerala. Made in India." They also shared a video of several celebrities walking on the red carpet and dropped snippets of artisans working on it. They wrote, "A huge day for us and for India. We are proud to showcase our beautiful Sisal carpet to the world through Met Gala 2023. Made out of 100% Sisal, woven in Alleppey and hand painted at the US. It was an amazing opportunity to share the stage with such talented designers and celebrities." Check the photo and video below:

More on Met Gala 2023 red carpet

Neytt also disclosed that the Met Gala 2023 red carpet was made by artisans in 60 days (almost 2 months). The carpet was 6960 square metres in size and was designed out of at least 58 rolls, which is 30x4 metres. Several celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Isha Ambani and Natasha Poonawalla graced the red carpet. Some other stars who also attended the Met Gala included Nicole Kidman, Karlie Kloss, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, and more.