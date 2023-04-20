Met Gala 2023: The Purpose Of Fashion's Biggest Night And What Happens Inside

The Met Gala is the biggest event in the world for the fashion. It is organised by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City every year. While the gala is slated to roll out its red carpet on May 1, with celebrities taking haute couture to a whole new level, many might be curious to know what Met Gala is about and what happens at the event.

Met Gala: A fundraising event

The Met Gala functions as a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Costume Institute has a prestigious collection of more than 33,000 pieces of accessories, jewellery, and most importantly, clothing. The 33,000 articles are a look back at fashion's evolution dating back to the 1400s. Last year, the Metropolitan Museum claimed that the 2022 edition of the Met Gala collected USD 17.4 million.

Moreover, the price of the MET Gala tickets have gone up by a huge margin this year. While the tickets could be bought at USD 30,000 their price has gone up to an astounding USD 50,000 per person. The USD 20,000 increase in ticket prices have received some disapproval from the guests. As per Page Six, a source said, "These people are already donating so much, to then ask for that amount is a lot." Another said that price rise of the ticket will not affect Met Gala attendance. “For every person that decides not to go, 20 people will line up behind them and beg to come," the source revealed.

What happens at Met Gala?

As per Vogue, what happens inside the Met Gala is "a secret". Guests must abide by the no phone policy.” After walking the red carpet, celebs and guests mingle. They then go on a tour of the actual exhibition. This is followed by a formal dinner. There is usually a performer for the night who puts up a show for the guests. This is followed by an after party.

More about MET Gala 2023

The MET Gala 2023 is themed 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beatuy'. Several A-list celebrities have graced the red carpet. While several celebrities wear outfits that make an impact with their impressive style and innovation, others end up appearing in rather wacky outfits. This year, the Met Gala will be co-chaired by Penelope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer and singer-songwriter Dua Lipa. Actor Jonathan Majors was also a guest at the gala, though he opted out following his arrest in March due to domestic abuse charges.

The Charity Ball at the gala will be held on May 1. The red carpet will start receiving guests at 5:30 pm and is expected to go on till 8 pm. Alia Bhatt is reportedly making her Met Gala debut this year, while Deepika Padukone, Natasha Poonawalla and Priyanka Chopra have walked the red carpet previously.