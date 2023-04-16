Met Gala 2023: Ticket Prices Up By USD 20,000 Per Person This Year

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has raised the annual MET Gala ticket price from USD 30k to 50k this year, as reported by Page Six. Following the increase in ticket prices a lot of celebrities have reportedly opted out from attending the event. “These people are already donating so much, to then ask for that amount is a lot,” said a source. However, another one added, “For every person that decides not to go, 20 people will line up behind them and beg to come.”

More about MET Gala 2023

Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty is the theme of this year’s Met Gala. It is one of the biggest fashion events across the globe. Several A-list celebrities from all walks of life arrive at the event in wacky outfits. Along with paying homage to impactful designers, the gala also seeks to raise money through ticket sales for the exhibition.

The coveted event is chaired by Anna Wintour, whose brainchild MET Gala actually is. Anna is the editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine and is said to be the most powerful woman in the media. This year, along with her, the gala will also be co-chaired by Penelope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa. This year, the charity ball will be held on Monday, May 1. The red carpet for the gala will be ready for its guests at 5:30 pm and is expected to go on till 8 pm. Each attendee is given a fixed slot for their arrival and time on the red carpet.

From India, Alia Bhatt is reported to be making her red carpet debut at Met Gala this year. She is said to be collaborating with Prabal Gurung for her red carpet outing. Indians like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Natasha Poonawalla have earlier warlked the red carpet of Met Gala.