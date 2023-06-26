Monsoon Skincare Essentials: Expert-Recommended Tips For The Rainy Season

With the rise in humidity, rainwater encounters, and unpredictable temperatures, our delicate skin becomes a battleground for clogged pores, fungal foes, and the dreaded dullness. In order to navigate through this rainy season with radiant and healthy skin, it is essential to adopt effective skincare routines and use products specifically tailored to combat these challenges.

3 things you need to know

Different skin types require tailored skincare routines during the monsoon season.

Using mineral-based cosmetics, and a broad-spectrum sunscreen might prove to be useful.

One has to be mindful of fungal infections during the monsoon.

To shed light on the best practices and products for monsoon skincare, we reached out to skincare experts renowned for their in-depth knowledge and expertise. Their invaluable insights and recommendations will serve as your guide to achieving a flawless complexion, even amidst the relentless showers.

Effective skincare routines for protecting and hydrating your skin during the monsoon season

Dr. Vijaya Gowri, Visiting Consultant in Dermatology at Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, advises modifying your regimen based on your skin type. For individuals with oily skin, increased oil production during the monsoon can control excess oil and debris. Those with normal skin need not worry much, as the humidity can actually improve their skin’s appearance. Dry skin individuals can enjoy the benefits of increased humidity but should continue to moisturize adequately.

(Modify your skincare regimen according to the skin type | Image: pexel)

To protect your skin and combat problems like oiliness and blocked pores during the monsoon, Dr. Gowri suggests using a non-comedogenic moisturizer that is light and non-greasy. Opt for water or mineral-based cosmetics instead of heavy foundations to allow your skin to breathe. Regardless of skin type, it’s crucial to shield yourself from harmful UV rays by using a broad-spectrum sunscreen, even on cloudy days.

Key skincare products that can help prevent fungal infections

Fungal infections are a common concern during the monsoon season. Dr. Kathak Modi-Shah, a Consultant Dermatologist and Aesthetician, recommends using antifungal dusting talcum powder if you have a tendency to develop fungal infections. Choosing fabrics that absorb sweat well and ensuring clothes are thoroughly dried before wearing them can further reduce the risk of fungal infections.

(Another common problem is fungal infection during monsoon | Image: wellnesscorner)

Adjust your skincare routine to address the specific challenges

Adjusting your skincare routine to address the specific challenges of the monsoon season is essential. Dr. Shah advises washing your face thrice a day and incorporating AHA or BHA-based face washes according to your skin type. Follicular fungal infections on the back are common during the monsoon, and using anti-acne soap can be helpful. However, consulting a dermatologist for timely treatment is crucial to avoid scarring and pigmentation.

Which ingredients should one look for in skincare products?

When selecting skincare products, look for key ingredients that effectively protect and nourish your skin during the monsoon. Hyaluronic acid provides deep hydration and plumpness, while niacinamide controls oil production and tightens pores. Antioxidants like vitamin C and vitamin E fight free radicals and promote a clear complexion. Benzoyl peroxide and salicylic based body washes to be included for overall monsoon related skin problems. To soothe irritated skin, seek ingredients like chamomile and aloe vera in your creams.

By following these expert tips and incorporating the right skincare products into your routine, you can protect and nourish your skin during the monsoon season, ensuring a flawless complexion and radiant appearance. Embrace the rain with confidence and let your skin glow amidst the showers.