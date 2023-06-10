Sunscreen: Importance, Application, Difference Between SPF Levels, All You Need To Know

Sunscreen has long been recognised as a crucial tool in safeguarding our skin from harmful UV radiation. However, its impact extends far beyond basic sun protection. This article explores the multifaceted benefits of sunscreen, shedding light on its role in preventing skin cancer, premature ageing and maintaining overall skin health.

We had a conversation with renowned Consultant Dermatologist Dr. Kathak Modi-Shah, who shared valuable insights on the importance of sunscreen for maintaining healthy skin. According to her, Sunscreen not only protects against tanning but also prevents various pigment-related issues like melasma and freckles, as well as non-pigment related concerns.

Sunscreen protects skin from harmful UV Rays

(Sunscreen shield skin for harmful rays | Image: Shutterstock)

One of the primary roles of sunscreen is shielding the skin from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. Dr. Shah emphasises that there are different types of sunscreens available, each serving a specific purpose. Sunscreens that safeguard against UV rays play a crucial role in preventing damage to skin cells. Both UVA and UVB rays can penetrate different layers of the skin, causing DNA damage in cells and potentially leading to skin cancers.

Sunscreen prevents sunburns, premature ageing, and skin cancer

(Little girl with severe red burns on nose and cheeks after spending time in sun | Image: Shutterstock)

In addition to protecting against skin cancer, sunscreen helps prevent sunburns and premature ageing. Doctor explains that when using broad-spectrum sunscreens, they cumulatively shield the skin from both UV and infrared (IR) rays. UVA rays can penetrate deeper layers of the skin, while UVB rays primarily act on superficial layers, resulting in the breakage of elastin and causing photoaging and sunburns.

Exploring sunscreen varieties and their efficacy

(Various sunscreen products | Image: Shutterstock)

Various types of sunscreens are available in the market, each with its own level of effectiveness. According to the doctor, there are oral sunscreens and topical sunscreens. Topical sunscreens are categorised as physical or chemical sunscreens. Physical sunscreens are safe for pregnant women and children but can leave a white cast on the skin, making them less appealing. On the other hand, chemical sunscreens come in various formulations, such as gels for acne-prone and oily skin, and creams for dry skin.

Significance of broad-spectrum sunscreen and SPF ratings

(Different types of SPF rating | Image: Shutterstock)

Using a broad-spectrum sunscreen is essential for comprehensive protection against the sun's rays. It not only guards against UV rays when outdoors but also shields the skin from IRs emitted by electronic devices like laptops and mobile screens, which can cause equal photoaging. Sun Protection Factor (SPF) ratings are crucial for understanding the level of protection offered by the sunscreen. Dr Shah explains that the higher the SPF, the better the prevention. SPF 30 provides approximately 97% protection, while SPF 50 offers around 98% protection. For individuals who are primarily indoors, a lower SPF may suffice. However, when spending extended periods in direct sunlight, a higher SPF is advantageous.

Guidelines for optimal sunscreen application

(Applying the correct amount of sunscreen for face and neck | Image: Shutterstock)

To maximise the effectiveness of sunscreen, proper application and reapplication are key. Dr. Shah recommends using approximately two finger lengths of sunscreen to cover the entire face and neck. It is important to apply sunscreen on clean skin to avoid potential breakouts.

Additionally, do not forget to apply it over the ears and around the eyes, as these areas are often overlooked. Apply sunscreen 15-20 minutes before sun exposure and reapply every three hours if sweating profusely, exposed to direct sunlight, or even working in large glass windowed cabins. The peak time for UV rays is between 10 am to 2 pm, so it is crucial to never leave your skin bare during these hours.

Dr. Kathak Shah's expertise sheds light on the significant benefits of sunscreen for maintaining healthy skin. By understanding the role of sunscreen, choosing the right type, and following proper application and reapplication practices, individuals can safeguard their skin from sun damage. It also protects the skin from premature ageing, and the risk of cancer.