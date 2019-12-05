Oils For Dry Feet: Essential Oils To To Use To Prevent Your Feet From Drying

The winter is season is here which means time for dry skin and cracked heels. Our feet are sensitive and it can get really uncomfortable if your heels crack. There are a number of creams and scrubs to choose from for your feet. But, essential oils have been healing cracked heels since ages. Here are the best essential oils for dry feet.

Essential oils to treat dry feet

Eucalyptus oil

Eucalyptus essential oil has anti-inflammatory properties. It can thus help to relieve soreness from tired feet. Add 2 or 3 drops of eucalyptus oil in coconut oil and massage your feet for a few minutes. This is one of the best oils to prevent your feet from getting dry during the winter.

Peppermint oil

One of the best benefits of peppermint oil is it hydrates dry skin and does not leave the skin greasy. Peppermint oil is easily absorbed and penetrates deep into the skin which gives the feet a long-lasting effect.

Tea tree oil

This oil is mostly used by athletes after a long run. Massaging just a few drops and rubbing it can be absorbed deeply. The minty smell gently fades away throughout the day. It exfoliates dead skin from the sole and also has antifungal properties which heal dry feet.

Argan oil

Argan oil is full of Vitamin E which is rich in antioxidant properties. It also has essential fatty acids to help repair dead, lacklustre skin which provides a protective coating over any crack or fissures. It is one of the best and most recommended essential oils use during winter.

Lavender oil

Lavender oil is a soothing oil. It is recommended to use lavender oil if you are suffering from inflamed skin, rashes or achy feet. Lavender contains clove oil which helps in improving circulation, plantain and also helps in boosting natural, ach-itch relief feet.

