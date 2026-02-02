Om Necklace, Shiny Maang Tikka: Katseye's Lara Raj Brings Indian Touch To Grammys 2026

Lara Raj, the American singer with Indian and Sri Lankan roots, was among the many attendees of the 68th edition of the Grammy Awards held on February 1. The singer is a part of the girl group Katseye, who were nominated in the best new artist category alongside Olivia Dean, Leon Thomas, Addison Rae, Sombr, Lola Young, The Marías and Alex Warren. Though the group lost the title to Olivia Dean, Lara Raj stood out due to her unmissable sartorial choice.

Lara Raj brings an Indian touch on Grammy 2026 red carpet

Lara Raj brought her signature look to the Grammy night as well. She posed on the red carpet, alongside her Katsye group members in a white cutout, body-fitted gown. While all six girls colour coordinated their outfits and turned heads with their appearance, Raj stood out. She accessorised her look with her signature maan tikka and an Om pendant.



The Om pendant, looped in a fine silver chain, sat gracefully on her neck as she posed for the shutterbugs. To add to the style, Lara Raj also wore a classic silver maang tikka with a gem drop at the centre, making her stand out among other typical Hollywood attire. Her cultural nod at the red carpet did not go unnoticed, and her photos and videos are now doing the rounds on social media.



Lara Raj was not the only one who brought an Indian touch to the Grammy Awards. Popular rapper and singer Raja Kumari attended Hollywood's biggest award night in a Sabyasachi saree, teamed with a black bindi and sunglasses. American singer Kelsea Ballerini also wore a pair of signature earrings from Indian designer Sabyasachi's exquisite jewellery collection, which she paired with her bedazzling golden, beaded gown. The inclusion of Indian cultural elements at the global red carpet event is proof of the nation's growing international influence.



