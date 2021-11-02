On Masaba Gupta's B'day; Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi & Other Celebs Wish The 'power Woman'

One of Bollywood's most sought after fashion designers, Masaba Gupta, is celebrating her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. Masaba, who recently wrapped shooting for the second season of Masaba Masaba, is famous for churning out gorgeous runway attires having astounding prints, under her label 'House of Masaba'.

On Masaba Gupta's birthday, myriad Bollywood celebrities, ranging from her close friend and actor Sonam Kapoor, mother Neena Gupta to Bhumi Pednekar penned wishes for the diva. The newly turned actor marked her debut with Netflix's biographical series Masaba Masaba, the first instalment of which premiered on August 28, 2020. The series features her family, while showcasing recreated versions of her love life and career as a fashion designer.

Bollywood celebrities wish Masaba on her 32nd birthday

Takin to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, November 2, Sonam Kapoor uploaded a series of throwback photos with Masaba and wrote," Happy happy birthday masu love you my pataka.. miss you and your nonsense and swag. #birthday #birthdaygirl #scorpio ." Take a look.

Bhumi Pednekar also wished the designer by uploading a gorgeous photo of her and wrote, "Happy Birthday you beaut @masabagupta". Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap also uploaded the same picture and penned birthday wishes for her. "Happy Birthday Rockstar! Los of love @masabagupta".

Masaba Gupta's mother and actor Neena Gupta posted a video where the designer can be seen flaunting an outfit from her latest collection. Wishing her 'best child' on her big day, she wrote," You are the best my child. Great collection, so proud of you & Happy Birthday." Others like Mithila Palekar, Rhea Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Vishal Dadlani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sophie Choudry among others also sent love-filled messages for the fashion icon.

More about Masaba Masaba season 2

The shooting of the second instalment of the Netflix series was wrapped by the designer in September this year. Written and directed by Sonam Nair, the semi-fiction drama showcases Masaba's diverse world as she straddles across family and fashion and into dating. Actor Neena also plays a pivotal role in the series. Announcing the season wrap, Gupta wrote, "42 days. Lots of laughs, tears, anxieties, pure happiness, deep tiredness later it's a wrap on season 2."

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SONAM K AHUJA/ @MASABA/ @BHUMI PEDNEKAR