'Opportunity To Keep Philosophy Alive': Purple Style Labs Acquires Label Wendell Rodricks

Earlier this year, Internationally-famed fashion designer Wendell Rodricks passed away at his home in Colvale village in Goa in February. A Padma Shri award-winning designer and known for infusing modern aesthetics with traditional Goan influences, Rodricks was also an author, environmentalist and gay rights activist.

Taking his legacy ahead, Mumbai-based Luxury Fashion House, Purple Style Labs (PSL) on Wednesday announced the acquisition of the original resort wear label Wendell Rodricks. Wendell Rodricks launched his label in 1989 and built a strong niche and brand value over the last 3 decades, making him one of the most celebrated names in the country with a loyal customer base.

The designer didn’t just pioneer the idea of resort wear, but also advocated eco-friendly fashion and was known to have revived Kunbi - the traditional saree of Goa. Anjana Sharma, Creative Head of Purple Style Labs was a friend, muse & long-time collaborator of Wendell and says that she always considered the designer as her mentor in fashion. As she recalled being a part of the label's journey since the beginning, she further added, "I have always believed in what the Wendell Rodricks label stands for, in terms of design aesthetics and values. This is an opportunity to keep his philosophy alive and relevant, and also

retain & nurture its classic & timeless quality.”

Wendell Rodricks' last Instagram post was hope-filled at Moda Goa Museum

Speaking on the merger, Jerome Marrel, business and life partner of Wendell said, "I was looking for a strong investor to revive and carry on the Wendell Rodricks brand and PSL is the perfect choice to use Wendell's DNA to carry on his legacy. I am very happy that the operations have already started. This business deal will help me move on with Wendell's dream project, the

Moda Goa Museum & Research Centre."

Abhishek Agarwal, founder of Purple Style Labs also added, "We are honoured to have been given the task to carry on the legacy of Wendell Rodricks. At PSL, we believe that Indian fashion deserves to get recognition at a global luxury retail platform and this association will definitely help us in achieving our mutual goal."

(Inputs: PR)

