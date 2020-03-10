Parineeti Chopra Was The Perfect 'girl-next-door' Roles In THESE Films Over The Years

Parineeti Chopra has several films lined up for releases such as the Girl on the Train, which is a remake of the American mystery thriller released back in 2016 by the same name, and a biopic on Saina Nehwal. Her list of roles is diverse. However, there were times when she essayed the perfect girl-next-door roles. Here is a list of Parineeti Chopra films where she was the fun, charming and quirky girl-next-door.

Meri Pyari Bindu

Meri Pyari Bindu released in May 2017. The film starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. The film shed the girl-next-door vibe on Parineeti Chopra. She essayed the charming and outgoing Bindu Shankarnarayanan in the film.

Jabariya Jodi

Parineeti Chopra essayed the role of Babli Yadav in the film Jabariya Jodi. Her vibrant personality and the story’s development towards a fight ridden love story is the perfect match. The film released in 2019 and also stars Siddharth Malhotra as Parineeti’s love interest.

Hasee Toh Phasee

Parineeti Chopra’s role as Meeta Solanki and an eccentric science nerd character in Hasee Toh Phasee is a must-watch. Once again her love interest is Siddharth Malhotra in the film, which released back in 2014. The film is a Vinil Mathew directorial.

Shuddh Desi Romance

Shuddh Desi Romance released back in 2014. Parineeti Chopra’s role as Gayatri successfully essays the girl-next-door vibe as she is a modest yet modern woman trying to explore beyond the shackles of norms and traditions. The film also stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Vani Kapoor in a love triangle.

Namaste England

Another romantic-drama starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor, this film is the perfect romance with the girl-next-door storyline. However, the storyline has some ups and downs when Parineeti, essaying the character of Jasmeet, decides to break out of traditions. The film is a Vipul Amrutlal Shah directorial.

