Pimples: Find Out Different Natural Ways To Get Rid Of Your Pimples

Pimples are the worst skin problems some people face. There are many treatments to get rid of pimples, but let’s get real, it always surprises you back. Chemicals always harm your skin, and it works only temporarily. The natural way is the best way. Here are a few best ways to get rid of those annoying pimples on your face.

Ways to get rid of pimples naturally

Toothpaste

Apparently, toothpaste contains ingredients, such as baking soda, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, menthol, and essential oils which cause the pimples to dry out. Always consider taking a white coloured toothpaste for treating pimples. Make sure you put toothpaste on your pimple, do not spread it on your entire face. You will feel a little cool on the affected area cause of the toothpaste, which will make you feel better as well. Wash it off after 30-60 minutes. Repeat this method twice in a day or you can also keep it overnight and wash it off in the morning.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera has always been people’s favourite when it comes to skin benefits, hair benefits, or any other health benefits. You can use aloe vera instead of a cleanser. It will help in boosting your skin’s blood flow and kill harmful bacteria. You can leave the aloe vera gel overnight on the affected area and wash it off in the morning.

Ice

The first thing that you have to do is, take a hot washcloth and press down on the affected area. Do not burst the pimple as it might leave a scar. After you are done with the hot washcloth press, place an ice cube on the affected area for a few seconds. Keep applying hot and cold press alternatively multiple times. You can repeat this process once or twice in a day.

Lemon

You will need cotton swabs, a lemon, and you are set to start the treatment. Squeeze the lemon into a small bowl, take your cotton swab and dip the cotton part inside the lemon juice and apply it on your pimple. Make sure you put it only on your pimple and not spread it out. Use a cotton swab so that you don’t touch your pimples with your finger. Do not keep on touching your pimple, as it might make it worse and leave behind scars.

Disclaimer: The effect of these remedies on the skin varies from person to person. It is always recommended to do a test before applying any new substance on the face.