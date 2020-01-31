Essential Questions To Ask A Painting Contractor Before Hiring One

Planning to get your home or office painted? Hiring a professional painting contractor who will do a masterful job can be a big decision. To avoid a bad contracting experience, one must ask a few questions to ensure that your project go a lot smoother. And for those who are confused about what questions to ask before hiring your painting contractor, here are a few questions that could help you clear the doubts in your mind.

Questions to ask a painting contractor

How experienced are you?

The first and the most important question to ask your painting contractor before you hire him is to ask if the person has any experience of his job. This question is important because the more the experience the person has, the better he will be in providing service. Also, an experienced painting contractor will have more confidence and this will reflect by the way he talks or communicates.

Ask him about the brand of the paint

This might be optional, which means you could select the brand of paint of your choice but if you have no clue about paints, you can ask your painter. Always ask him about the brand which he will be using to paint your walls and do look up about the brand before confirming.

Trends and Styles

Although the internet has everything readily available, it is necessary to consider the opinion of an expert. An experienced painter surely knows about the latest trends and styles that will look perfect on your wall. Sit and discuss this before going ahead and ending up making a wrong decision.

How will the painter keep your house clean?

Accidents do happen and that is why this is another important question to ask. Do ask your painter about how he will make sure the house or the office is clean and there will be necessary measures taken for it. After their job is done ensure to check the wall once before you make a payment.

Cost of the job

Another very important question is to ask him about the cost of the job. Do a little research about how much the other painters might charge you because you would not want to end up paying too much. It is advisable to do it right before the contract is sealed. Also, ask them about extra charges if any.

