Priyanka Chopra To Deepika Padukone: Celebrities Who Give Major Fashion Goals

The new year brings with it faith and hope. Whether it is working hard to meet your goals, sticking to your resolutions or just having a positive attitude towards things, people have so many things to look forward to. On the other hand, we cannot wait to explore the fashion trends to make a style statement for the upcoming spring season. While we step foot in the third week of the year, here is a list of few trends that you are definitely going to see more often in the upcoming months.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra To Lady Gaga: Quirkiest Celeb Outfits That You Must Check Out

ALSO READ | Must-try Hairstyles Of Kumkum Bhagya's Rhea Aka Naina Singh

Pink

After being replaced by neon green and Gen-Z yellow, the pink is back in the picture. Whether it be the colour of your boots or your nail paint, your gown you don at the red carpet, embrace the pink shade this season. You can take some inspiration from Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone who rocked in the pink shades.

White-Ivory shades

Don't be surprised to find more of sombre shades surrounding you this spring season. Whether you opt for a basic blouse or you can want to don in a cape gown at a friends wedding party, the white is definitely going to dominate the fashion industry. You can attend any function, be it night parties or a casual hangout, you can slay in the colour white.

Bold eyes

It is not only smokey eyes that is going to trend the upcoming season, but it is also the dark eyeshadow and brown pencil smudged eyes that you will see surrounding yourself. You will see many experimenting with bold eyes. Red lips are always going to be the trend but the focus is going to shift from lips to eyes the upcoming season.

Accessories

Don't get surprised if you find yourself entering a store to purchase a micro-mini bag. These adorable bags may have created some of the best memes but they are also going to be one of the coolest fashion this season. Take a look.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra To Kylie Jenner: Celeb Inspirations To Wear Biker Shorts

ALSO READ | Disha Patani Knows How To Style These Elegant Dresses Just Right; See Pics

Promo Image Courtesy : Instagram - shaleenanathani / priyankachopra / stylebyami