Rakhi 2025: Not Just The Same Old Salwar Kameez And Saree, This Festive Season Try Some ‘Hatke’ Outfits

kameez and sarees and try something different. Here are five unique and stylish outfit ideas that are perfect for the festive occasion. From ethnic co-ords to modern jumpsuits, these looks are sure to make you the most fashionable sister at the celebration.

Lehenga Skirts With A Shirt

Remember Anushka Sharma in Cutiepie from ADHM or Kareen Kapoor in Laal Ghaghra from Good Newwz? Heavy lehenga skirts when paired with crisp shirts, cropped or not, offers the perfect balance and makes for glam yet practical option for festivals.

Ethnic Co-Ords

Keeping it casual with a small celebration at home for Rakhi? Ethnic co-ords are the way to go. It’s chic without being too much and perfect for those who prefer comfort over everything. For the unfortunate souls who would be heading straight to work after tying the rakhi, this works great for office attire as well.

Jumpsuits In Ethnic Prints

It's chic and it is versatile making it the perfect for fashionistas who likes to keep it interesting. Go as glam or toned-down as you want with the color and embroidery, either way you are going to look uber cool with an ethnic jumpsuit and some killer accessories to go with it.

Mekhela Sador

Think it's a saree? Look again! Mekhela sador is the traditional dress worn by Assamese women and consists of blouse, a mekhela (a stitched lungi-like garment that is worn with pleats ), and a sador (the dupatta). They look beyond elegant and are available in a plethora of colors adding that regal charm to your festive OOTD.

Cotton Shararas