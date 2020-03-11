The Debate
Raveena Tandon, Taapsee Pannu & Urvashi Rautela Show How Feathers Can Inspire Your Attire

Fashion

Bollywood actors have now got inspired by birds and feathers to style their glamorous outfits. Check out Raveena Tandon, Taapsee Pannu's unique style game. 

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
raveena tandon

When it comes to fashion, Bollywood celebrities leave no stone unturned in experimenting with their on-point outfits. As per reports, the actors pre-plan their outfits meticulously before sporting them. In the spree of donning a new outlandish attire each time, Bollywood actors have now taken inspiration from bird feathers too. Check out how the feathery pattern can inspire your next outfit. 

Bollywood shows us how birds and feathers can be a fashion inspiration

Taapsee Pannu

For one of her photoshoots with a popular magazine, Thappad actor Taapsee Pannu sported a dazzling lehenga that had intricate work and embellishments on it. Taapsee clubbed her outfit with a huge pair of danglers. Not to miss the pinkish feathers that complimented her overall portrait. With minimal makeup, Taapsee Paanu looked ravishing. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Also Read | Thappad Box Office Collection Post-Holi: Taapsee Pannu-starrer gets a boost in collections

Raveena Tandon

On March 11, Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself, all decked up for an Awards night. Her outfit was all about pink hues and a huge frilly tail. Interestingly, in the caption, she wrote, 'Be a flamingo in the flock of crows'. Indeed, Raveena Tandon's attire inspired fans to wear bird-like outfits like a boss. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) on

Also Read | Raveena Tandon did THIS when passengers on flight were annoyed over missing pilot; watch

Urvashi Rautela

Social sensation Urvashi Rautela donned a white body-con stunning outfit for an Awards night. Not to miss how her shoulder sleeves were nothing but white feathers. The whale-like frill at the bottom of her outfit caught all the eyeballs. With a neat hairdo and bold makeup, she rocked the experimental outfit flawlessly. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu shows how to add a pop of colour to your wardrobe with these bright outfits

Also Read | Karishma Tanna, Urvashi Rautela's stunning photos will drive away your mid-week blues

