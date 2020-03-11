Raveena Tandon, Taapsee Pannu & Urvashi Rautela Show How Feathers Can Inspire Your Attire

When it comes to fashion, Bollywood celebrities leave no stone unturned in experimenting with their on-point outfits. As per reports, the actors pre-plan their outfits meticulously before sporting them. In the spree of donning a new outlandish attire each time, Bollywood actors have now taken inspiration from bird feathers too. Check out how the feathery pattern can inspire your next outfit.

Bollywood shows us how birds and feathers can be a fashion inspiration

Taapsee Pannu

For one of her photoshoots with a popular magazine, Thappad actor Taapsee Pannu sported a dazzling lehenga that had intricate work and embellishments on it. Taapsee clubbed her outfit with a huge pair of danglers. Not to miss the pinkish feathers that complimented her overall portrait. With minimal makeup, Taapsee Paanu looked ravishing.

Raveena Tandon

On March 11, Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself, all decked up for an Awards night. Her outfit was all about pink hues and a huge frilly tail. Interestingly, in the caption, she wrote, 'Be a flamingo in the flock of crows'. Indeed, Raveena Tandon's attire inspired fans to wear bird-like outfits like a boss.

Urvashi Rautela

Social sensation Urvashi Rautela donned a white body-con stunning outfit for an Awards night. Not to miss how her shoulder sleeves were nothing but white feathers. The whale-like frill at the bottom of her outfit caught all the eyeballs. With a neat hairdo and bold makeup, she rocked the experimental outfit flawlessly.

