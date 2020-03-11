Thappad Box Office Collection Post-Holi: Taapsee Pannu-starrer Gets A Boost In Collections

Thappad stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role along with debutant Pavail Gulati. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, it is a social family drama movie. Released on February 28, 2020, the movie received mostly positive reviews from the audiences and is faring well at the box office. The festival of Holi provided a boost at its collection at the box office. Read to know the recent BO numbers and more.

Thappad Box office collection post-Holi

Thappad is running in theatres for the second week and has a good trend, as per reports. The movie was performing steadily at the box office with a collection of ₹22.79 crores in its first week. On the occasion of Holi, it bought in around ₹1.50 crore taking its total to ₹30.53 crores.

#Thappad is trending well on weekdays... Gets a boost on [second] Mon [evening onwards] and Tue due to #Holi festivities... [Week 2] Fri 95 lakhs, Sat 1.95 cr, Sun 2.15 cr, Mon 1.15 cr, Tue 1.54 cr. Total: ₹ 30.53 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 11, 2020

Thappad Box Office Collection break-up

Week 1 - ₹22.79 crore

Week 2

Friday - ₹95 lakhs

Saturday - ₹1.95 crore

Sunday - ₹2.15 crore

Monday - ₹1.15 crore

Tuesday - ₹1.54 crore

Total ­- ₹30.53 crore

#Thappad is below the mark in Week 1... Finds patronage in #Delhi, #NCR, but is underwhelming in most circuits... Needs miraculous strength in Weekend 2... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 6.54 cr, Mon 2.26 cr, Tue 2.21 cr, Wed 2.01 cr, Thu 1.65 cr. Total: ₹ 22.79 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 6, 2020

#Thappad jumps on [second] Sat and Sun... Despite #Baaghi3 juggernaut + reduced showcasing + #CoronaVirus scare + examination period... #Holi holiday should boost numbers tomorrow... [Week 2] Fri 95 lakhs, Sat 1.95 cr, Sun 2.15 cr. Total: ₹ 27.84 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2020

Thappad is a story of Amrita (played by Taapsee Pannu) whose seemingly ideal life is shattered when her husband slaps her once at a house party. The slaps make her rethink about her married life. The film also stars Pavail Gulati, Tanvi Azmi, Nidhi Uttam, Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, and Ram Kapoor.

Thappad is currently running in theatres along with a few other big releases. It includes Baaghi 3 which is reportedly performing well at the box office. Shub Mangal Zyada Saavdhana and Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship are also screening in a number of theatres. Further Angrezi Medium will soon be hitting the theatres on March 13, 2020.

