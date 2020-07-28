Rihanna Unveils The First Three Products Of Fenty Skin Along With Details; Read Here

Singer Rihanna is all set to start launch three products that every skin type can use in their daily skincare routine from her Fenty Skin range. Recently, the official social media handle of Fenty Skin revealed that the first three products will be Total Cleanser Remove-It-All Cleanser, Fat Water Pore-Refining serum, and Hydra Vizor invisible moisturiser broad spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen. The post also stated the cost of each product while stating that her highly-anticipated skincare will be available to order on July 31.

Rihanna unveils first three products of Fenty Skin

Apart from the above post, in a previous video post, the 32-year-old singer talked about her inspiration behind launching the skincare line. Rihanna started the video while saying, "My skincare journey has been quite complex". In the video, she admitted that "some parts of [her] face are oily, some are dry" and that she often gets "skin fatigue from travel".

Elaborating the challenge while 'making Fenty Skin', Rihanna asserted that it felt a responsibility to 'cover all bases and thinking of the many skin types'. In the video, Rihanna said they tried to make the products that are better than anything she has ever used and everything she has ever encountered. Adding further, she said her products will be different from everything which is available in the market that has confused the customers.

Talking about Rihanna's expansion into skincare, it came three years after she set the benchmark for inclusivity in the beauty industry when she launched Fenty Beauty with 40 shades of foundation in 2017. And much like its cosmetics counterpart, Fenty Skin has also been made products with every skin type in mind. From the brand's gender-neutral "lavender slate" packaging to its first campaign video, a number of models with ridiculously glowy skin have been featured.

Apart from Fenty Skincare products, the Barbadian singer also owns a clothing and a beauty brand name Fenty Beauty and Fenty fashion brand. Along with her business, she often made headlines for her upcoming singing projects. Currently, a new collaboration between Eminem and Rihanna is speculated to be on the cards as an Instagram post by the former’s marketing firm sparked the rumours.