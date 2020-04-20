Rihanna Unveils New Fenty Beauty Products Leaving Fans Amused; See Pic

Rihanna recently surprised fans by dropping her new song Believe It after a long break. However, the singer has made headlines several times for dropping exclusive collections be it lingerie or makeup. Rihanna’s brand Fenty Beauty top fashion charts when it comes to makeup. The singer has something new in store for her fans.

Taking to Instagram, Rihanna announced the release of two fresh makeup items of Fenty Beauty, The Cream Blush and the Cream Bronzer. The picture sees how they come in various shades like purple, orange, pink, nude and more. Not only that, But Rihanna looked extremely gorgeous in her satin dress.

AThe diva was leaning on a table donning a skin-tight dress. Makeup from Fenty beauty and minimalistic accessory completed the look of Rihanna. However, what caught netizens' attention was her mini revolver tattoo. All her fans dropped praise-worthy comments for the diva calling her the queen.

The 32-year-old makeup mogul reportedly hinted at dropping this new makeup collection amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the official date wasn’t revealed by her. Rihanna reportedly expressed how she managed every aspect of the brand she owns. Be it the product descriptions, names, colours or copy for the website; Rihanna is always involved in every activity related to her brand.

